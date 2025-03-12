'We're their family' | East Price Hill community raises thousands for family who lost home in explosion

CINCINNATI — An East Price Hill home is reduced to rubble after officials demolished it Tuesday.

Less than a week ago, the building along Elberon Avenue was a multi-family home. One of the units was the home of Maria Silva and Josué Hernández and their two young children.

On Sunday, March 9, Cincinnati fire crews were called to a potential explosion. When crews arrived, they found the right side of the residence almost completely gone.

Cincinnati Assistant Fire Chief Matt Flagler told WCPO 9 that four people had to be rushed to the hospital, including two adults and two kids. One of the adults suffered serious injuries.

"I was in my bedroom and heard a big boom, then heard all the fire trucks come," said nearby resident James Harrison.

Learn about the efforts to help the family below:

Elida Ramirez and her family are friends with the Hernandez family. She said they were immediately worried when they heard the news.

"A family said that ... it felt like an earthquake, and I was like, where? She (said) it was somewhere on Elberon, and my dad was like, don't the two kids live there?" said Ramirez.

Ramirez said the Hernandez family was left with nothing but the clothes they had on their back.

"Nothing was saved from the house — they only had clothes on, with no shoes, nothing," said Ramirez.

Ramirez took action to help the family of four. On Monday, she set up a GoFundMe account to help them recover from the tragedy.

"We're their family because they don't have family here," said Ramirez.

The community has come out strong with support, as of Wednesday afternoon, the total donations are approaching $5,000 — surpassing an earlier goal of $2,400.

"I'm really, really, really happy," said Ramirez.

For Ramirez, this is a chance to give a family what they need, through the generosity of others.

"It makes me happy that this family are going to have some place to live, something to eat, clothes, anything," said Ramirez.