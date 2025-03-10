CFD: Crews on scene of possible house explosion in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Fire crews are currently on scene of a possible house explosion.
According to Cincinnati Fire Department (CFD) Assistant Fire Chief Matt Flagler there was a potential house explosion at the 700 block of Elberon Ave just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday night.
Approximately 65 firefighters are on scene, according to Flagler.
1 victim has been injured and transported to an area hospital.
WCPO is on scene and will update this article as we learn more.
