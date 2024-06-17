'Violence doesn't and can't win': Leaders urge everyone to step up after weekend mass shooting

CINCINNATI — A mass shooting at a Tri-State park this weekend has prompted another urgent call to curb violence.

Five people were shot in Bramble Park in broad daylight Saturday.

“Everybody started running up the hill,” said D’Shawnti Hawkins, who was selling shoes at the park during the crowded community event.

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge issued a warning on Sunday, urging everyone to get on board to curb violence this summer.

“This problem is not going to be solved by police alone,” she said. “Our police are understaffed and extremely tired now, and the summer has just begun.”

Neighborhood community councils have focused on violence prevention for years.

“I think if you engage the community, you will get rid of some of the problems that we see,” said Sandra Jones Mitchell, president of the Avondale Community Council.

Jones Mitchell said Avondale has focused on building up its Youth Council and better connecting that council with various community partners.

“I think if we keep engaging in what's good, you will get rid of the bad,” she said.

Community council representatives across Cincinnati neighborhoods say they can’t solve the issue alone. Leaders say everyone has a role to play.

“I will say to anybody, just pick an issue that you're passionate about and work from there,” Jones Mitchell said.

Madisonville Community Council President Kate Botos said the work starts by just showing up.

“Violence doesn't and can't win,” she said. “We have to be present in our neighborhoods.”

On Tuesday, Madisonville’s Community Council will host an event at Bramble Park.

“Tomorrow's gonna look like every other Tuesday,” Botos said.

Botos said she’s hoping to have mental health resources available at the event for children who might have experienced Saturday’s shooting.

She said one of the goals of these events is to keep engaging public spaces to keep them safe for all to enjoy.

“For us to throw events is to show everybody that we can throw events and actually be cordial with everybody and actually have fun,” said Damir Gooch, who organized Saturday’s event.

As for the shooting Saturday, police are still looking for information on possible suspects. If you know anything, contact police.