Community leaders talk solutions after shooting injures five at Madisonville park

CINCINNATI — Roughly 24 hours after a shooting interrupted a community event at Bramble Park in Madisonville, the organizers of the event and community leaders returned to the park to talk solutions.

They said this was the first time the Madisonville Day event had been held. The goal was to share a message with kids in the community.

“There’s hope out here still, not just bad things happening,” said event organizer, Donte Swain.

But the party, full of bounce houses, cornhole and a DJ was interrupted by gunfire.

Two witnesses at the shooting told WCPO 9 there was a fight that broke out at the event, and then gunshots rang out, but they were unsure if the gunfire came from those fighting. They said they heard roughly 20-30 gunshots. The witnesses said there were hundreds of people at the event, including children, who then scattered after the gunfire.

CPD said five people were injured in the shooting. Police said a 30-year-old, 39-year-old, 28-year-old, 46-year-old and 24-year-old were shot. One person remains in critical condition after the shooting, while the four others have non life-threatening injuries.

For organizers, this was heartbreaking.

“Frustration, sad, just seeing kids on the ground crying. That just makes everything feel like, really it just breaks your heart,” said the head organizer of the event, Damir Gooch.

CPD released a statement Sunday afternoon, that said in part, "Silence is a form of violence. Thus, anyone who has information or may have witnessed this tragic incident, we ask that you please come forward."

We followed up with Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge Sunday evening to get more answers.

“Every Cincinnatian should be upset with what happened yesterday," she said.

We asked her directly for solutions.

"It’s not a textbook solution. This is ever-evolving. Anybody who has an idea of how they can step forward and help the police and the city administration reduce or stop the gun violence in our city should be talking with us,” Theetge said.

She also said the solution does not involve police alone.

“Police are understaffed and extremely tired now, and the summer has just begun," Theetge said.

While officials keep searching for answers, the organizers of Saturday's event still have hope.

“This shouldn’t be an incident where nobody shouldn’t come out to the next event for us. We will provide security, everybody will be safe," Damen Gooch.

Theetge said this is what she's asking of Cincinnatians.

“Continue to do programming for youth. Continue to engage," she said. “Get some volunteers involved, have a dialogue with us to have the safest event you can possibly have.”

Madisonville leaders and the organizers of the Madisonville Day event said the community will be back at Bramble Park on Tuesday for the weekly summer event, Tuesday's in the park.