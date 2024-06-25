Transforming the mindset: New artwork in Avondale takes a stand against gun violence

CINCINNATI — One letter can stand for so much more.

That’s what the artists behind a gigantic ‘A’ are saying about their newly installed piece on Reading Road.

The piece from Black Art Speaks is the second in a city-wide art initiative inspired by the Black Lives Matter! Mural on the street in front of City Hall. Each letter brings a message into the community to increase community engagement efforts.

The letter ‘A’, originally designed by Johnathan Sears and Ji Ammann and reimagined by Brandon Hawkins and Adoria Maxberry, advocates for peace and non-violence.

“The hands representing different complexions shows that our Black community is coming together,” Maxberry said. “Systemically, there are challenges that we will continue to have to face, and we need to transform the systems, the mindset, the way we view the world as a whole.”

The artwork has half-tones that represent bullet holes, Maxberry said.

“Realizing that those are fading away and disappearing, realizing that we’re not going to continue to see the violence that we have, if we empower our students, we empower our in equip our communities with resources on how to handle conflict," Maxberry said.

Andrew Rowan/WCPO Artists Brandon Hawkins and Adoria Maxberry in front of the newly installed piece of art.

The unveiling came just one hour before an Avondale Community Council meeting on safety.

Cincinnati police data presented at the meeting showed 42 reported violent crimes so far this year, up from 30 by this time last year. Property crimes grew from 171 in 2023 compared to 193 so far this year.

Community leaders said they are interested in growing collaboration between community groups already doing work in Avondale.

Alailah Kesler, 19, has experienced the impact of gun violence living nearby in Evanston.

“Seeing how it’s so close to where I live, and how it’s people my age that have to go through stuff like that is kind of hard to watch,” Kesler said.

She helped paint the concrete base the ‘A’ artwork is mounted to. She said she hopes her peers see it as an outlet, rather than “taking other people’s lives or harming anyone else to channel their anger or sadness or whatever they’re going through, do art or talk to someone about it.”

The art is right across from the Hirsch Recreation Center, and it is already sparking engagement among young people. Avondale Community Council President Sandra Jones Mitchell spoke with teens on their way from the center.

“It’s your A. It belongs to you,” she said to the kids. “It says no weapon formed against us. That means … you are strong, you can do anything you want in the world.”