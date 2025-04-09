'The community benefits' | How Hamilton County's re-entry program helps former inmates transition back to life

CINCINNATI — April is Second Chance Month, a nationwide effort to bring awareness to the obstacles people face when reentering society after incarceration.

Shaun Lilly returned home after serving five years in prison on a drug charge.

"Five years is not (a) little time, so it feels real good coming home and being able to be the man that I was before I left," Lilly said.

Before his release, two years ago, Lilly was concerned about transitioning back into civilization, a worry many former inmates share.

To address these concerns, the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas, in conjunction with the Office of Reentry and the Adult Probation Department, created the area's first reentry docket. This program focuses on low-level, nonviolent offenders, giving them the support they need to readjust back into society.

WATCH: Learn more about how the re-entry docket impacts the community

Hamilton County's re-entry program helps former inmates transition back to life

"In the initiatives as far as housing is concerned, because we know that’s where most of our population struggles, we are working with private landlords who we educate on the clientele who are more than willing to give them a chance on affordable housing," said Denyse Charles, the county's senior reentry coordinator.

Through organizations, the reentry docket provides access to health care, addiction services, mental health care, free bus passes and additional services.

"Helped me with education if I needed it — helped me obtain my driver's license and anything I needed to have to set me up being the father I was before I left," said Lilly.

Supporters of the program cite that it not only aids individuals but also provides financial benefits to the community. It costs nearly $30,000 per person to incarcerate someone, and transitioning individuals back into society can lead to significant savings for taxpayers.

"The community benefits because they are working — they're educated, off drugs, actually providing and putting back into the community," said Wende C. Cross, Presiding Judge of the Welcome Home Reentry Docket.

Lilly is already making a mark in his community, as he now owns multiple businesses. His wife shared her sentiment about the changes he's undergone.

"The man I knew was in there definitely showed up two times more, and I thank the re-entry program for that," said Shakeita Lilly.