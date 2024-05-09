Teachers open new school after Terrace Park nursery shuts down: 'I can't wait to see my kids again'

TERRACE PARK, Ohio — While a Terrace Park nursery school has closed its doors for good, its former students won't have to go too far.

Teachers at St. Thomas Nursery School banded together to create a new preschool following the announcement that their school would shutter after more than 65 years in service.

A statement posted on the school's nursery website said it was not an easy decision to close.

"We have worked with the school administration over the last two years to improve communication, policies and the financial stability of the school," said Rev. Darren R.S. Elin, priest of the church.

Emily Keiser, former director of St. Thomas Nursery, said the timing of the announcement was difficult for families.

“When the church decided to close this school down, registrations had already closed at the majority of the schools,” Keiser said. “We had 140 students enrolled here that now had no place to go.”

“It was awful,” said parent Chelsea Hadam. “Everyone was just panicked.”

Keiser said a teacher had the idea to open a new school.

“We could hire the teachers,” she said. “They wouldn’t lose their jobs, and then we could open it to all these kids.”

A few months later, that idea has become a reality. The Learning Nest is set to open in Newtown this fall for about 85 kids.

“(About) 97% of the teachers are coming too,” Keiser said.

School staff said they’re thrilled the community will stick together.

“I'm so excited,” said teacher Kristine Flerlage. “I cannot wait and I can't wait to see my kids again.”