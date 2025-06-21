St. Vincent de Paul provides AC units to help Tri-State families beat the heat amid soaring temperatures

CINCINNATI — With a heat wave approaching the Tri-State, St. Vincent de Paul in Cincinnati is working to provide air conditioning units to those most vulnerable — though demand far exceeds supply.

The organization has distributed hundreds of air conditioning units so far, but the waitlist has grown to 1,000 people.

"We're only giving them out to those who need it most, so those with health complications, little ones in the home, and those 65 or older as well," said Kaytlynd Lainhart, the nonprofit's vice president of external relations.

Families can sign up for the air conditioning waitlist on the nonprofit's website, with a limit of one unit per family. The need is critical for many, including one mother who went days without air conditioning after being laid off and couldn't afford a replacement while her one-year-old's room became dangerously hot.

"But also, just looking out for your friends, checking in, I mean if you've got a friend who's got A/C and you're in a bind, make sure you're going somewhere safe, especially with young kids," said Lainhart.

Lainhart says air conditioning units are costly. Thanks to community donations, Braun Heating and Cooling, and Mechanical Optimizers, many families can receive the help they need. Donations will be accepted throughout the summer, with $150 providing an air conditioner for a family in need.

As Juneteenth weekend approaches, many residents will be celebrating outdoors at places like Findlay Market despite the heat. Some are already taking precautions.

"Well, the older you get, the more hydrated you have to be — and if you can get electrolytes, put it in your water, that helps," one visitor, Donna Woosley, told us.

At Earthganics in Findlay Market, sales manager Jade Ly noted they've witnessed people fainting from heat exposure and suggested alternative cooling methods.

"Ice water, or just soaking in different herbs, and like putting it on the back of your neck, forehead, just cooling off that way, too," said Ly.

Joe Bailey, an artist at Findlay Market, emphasized the importance of recognizing when to seek cooler environments.

"I know when to say enough is enough, and I just say, 'Hey, it's time to go in the air conditioning,'" said Bailey.

All 23 Cincinnati Recreation Commission pools and six spraygrounds are now open across the city, providing relief from the heat.

Hamilton County Emergency Management has also announced cooling centers at public libraries and select YMCAs during their normal operating hours.

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky is also offering free air conditioning units and fans to medically vulnerable residents through its Summer Breeze Program. The program, which is Northern Kentucky's only heat relief initiative of its kind, provides air conditioning units to those with life-threatening medical conditions and fans to others in need.

"This program saves lives," said Karen Zengel, Executive Director of Saint Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky.

Residents can apply for assistance by calling the Assistance Help Line at 859-341-3219, Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Fan and air conditioning unit distribution will continue until Aug. 31.

