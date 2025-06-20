Cooling centers opening as region braces for days of 'dangerously hot conditions'

CINCINNATI — It's about to get very hot in the Tri-State in the upcoming days, so Hamilton County is taking steps to ensure everyone can navigate the heat safely.

The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Watch for Sunday to Tuesday. The heat index is expected to be around 104 degrees.

That kind of a heat index can be dangerous for everyone, but those conditions will be especially dangerous for the Tri-State's elderly residents, children, pregnant people and those who work outside or spend extended periods of time outdoors. It can also be extra dangerous for people on certain medications and those with chronic illnesses.

Hamilton County Emergency Management has announced that, to help residents stay safe during the heat wave, several cooling center locations will be open during normal business hours:



To stay safe during extreme heat, Hamilton County Emergency Management said people should plan strenuous activities for the coolest parts of the day and take frequent breaks when working or playing outside. People should also wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing in lighter colors to minimize exposure to the sun, and stay hydrated.

HCEMA

Recognize the symptoms of heat-related illnesses:



Heat Cramps – Seek immediate medical attention if cramps last longer than one hour.

Symptoms – Painful muscle cramps and spasms usually in legs and abdomen and heavy sweating. First Aid – Apply firm pressure on cramping muscles or gently massage to relieve spasm. Give sips of water unless the person complains of nausea, then stop giving water.

Heat Exhaustion – Seek immediate medical attention if the person vomits, symptoms worsen or last longer than one hour.

Symptoms – Heavy sweating, weakness or tiredness, cool, pale, clammy skin. Weak pulse, muscle cramps, dizziness, nausea, headache or feeling faint. First Aid – Move person to a cooler environment, preferably an air-conditioned room. Loosen clothing. Apply cool, wet cloths or have person sit in a cool bath. Offer sips of water unless person complains of nausea.

Heat Stroke – Call 911 immediately!

Symptoms – Throbbing headache, confusion, nausea, dizziness, body temperature above 103°F, hot, red, dry or damp skin, rapid and strong pulse, fainting, loss of consciousness. First Aid – Call 911 or get the victim to a hospital immediately! Heat stroke is a severe medical emergency. Delay can be fatal. Move the victim to a cooler, preferably air-conditioned environment. Reduce body temperature with cool cloths or bath. Use fan if heat index temperatures are below the high 90s. A fan can make you hotter at higher temperatures. Do NOT give fluids.

