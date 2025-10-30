Single mom of 4 achieves dream of homeownership through Habitat for Humanity Women Build program

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati mother's years of determination and hard work culminated in a life-changing moment as she received the keys to her first home on the city's West Side.

Taleah Mitchell, a single mother of four, celebrated the dedication of her new home through Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati's Women Build program. The ceremony marked the end of a journey that began in March and represents a significant milestone for the family.

"I'm happy, I'm blessed, ready to get in. My kids are ready to get in," Mitchell said.

The home was built through a partnership between Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati, Bank of America and other community sponsors. The Women Build program specifically focuses on helping groups of women raise funds and awareness to assist single mothers in achieving homeownership.

"Every nail hammered, every prayer lifted, every hour volunteered and dollar given has made this possible," a Habitat for Humanity representative said during the dedication ceremony.

Mitchell currently juggles two jobs while pursuing her dream of becoming a nurse and business owner. The new home provides much-needed stability after years of constant moves and challenging living conditions.

"Where I'm living now, dealing with mold in the ceiling, and I've been trying to get them to come because my kids get sick easily, mold and asthma don't mix, so it's been about four months," Mitchell said.

Her previous living situation in a two-bedroom apartment included ongoing issues with noise complaints about her 2-year-old son with autism, making the new home even more meaningful for the family.

"They taught me how to lay floors, how to do drywall, they taught me how to take care of the lawn, they really taught me a lot," Mitchell said. "I love it, working with Brian, Joe, Mimi, Helen staying on my back. I loved the whole process".

Bank of America representatives emphasized the collaborative nature of the program, noting that future homeowners can participate directly in the construction process.

"The future homeowners are a part of the build — they dedicate time, energy and effort into building the home," said Mark Ryan, President of Bank of America Cincinnati. "It's great to partner and have dreams come true for individuals and families like Taleah to have a home. Homes are about a place where families make things happen."

Mitchell credits her family's support throughout the challenging process.

"Shout out to my kids' father, my sisters, my kids, they motivated me to keep going," Mitchell said.

Mitchell offered her words of encouragement to other parents facing similar challenges.

"Let your kids be your motivation," Mitchell said.