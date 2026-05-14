Share your concerns about Cincinnati violence with WCPO 9 at our 'Finding Solutions' event

CINCINNATI — With an ongoing focus on reducing violent crime in the city of Cincinnati, WCPO is hosting a "Finding Solutions" event to give you a voice in tackling that challenge head-on.

"Finding Solutions: City Violence" will feature a conversation on the issues that erupt in the form of violence. More importantly, it will give you the chance to give your ideas to make a difference.

Back in March, Cincinnati released its 2025 resident survey, which found perceptions on a slew of city issues have worsened compared to two years ago. Only 32% of respondents reported being satisfied with the overall feeling of safety in the city. That figure is down from 40% in 2023.

We want to hear your ideas

Members of the WCPO 9 team will be there to meet with you, listen to your concerns, hear your ideas for solutions and gather information. WCPO 9 anchors Adrian Whitsett and Tanya O'Rourke will moderate the discussion.

The event is being held on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Community Action Agency, located at 1740 Langdon Farm Road.

From those discussions with you, we hope to take your ideas and concerns to area leaders so that together we can all work to find solutions to the issues that concern you and your family the most.

If you can't make it to the event, but you still want to let us know your ideas and concerns, fill out the form below: