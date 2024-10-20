Residents protest Clermont County Animal Shelter's conditions after commissioners vote

BATAVIA, Ohio — Concerned residents rallied outside the Clermont County Commissioners building Saturday, demanding more to be done to improve the conditions of the Clermont County Animal Shelter.

“We’ve seen virtually no action over the past year, on the part of the commissioners," resident Stephanie Freeborn told WCPO 9.

In a unanimous vote Thursday, the Clermont County Board of County Commissioners gave new authority to their kennel administrator, Angela Livesay. The decision allows Livesay, or someone she designates, to let an animal living at the Clermont County Animal Shelter be transferred to a local nonprofit.

Protestors Saturday said this is only a temporary fix, however.

They say issues, such as dogs' living conditions and a lack of staffing, persist.

“Shelter volunteers have been moving shelter dogs into nonprofit rescues for the past, over three years," Freeborn said.

The shelter told WCPO 9 that they're working to find animals a “forever home," including a half-price promotion through the month of October. Freeborn says it’s going to take more than a sale.

“I’m not sure at this point what more we need to do to be heard," Freeborn said. "But we’re going to continue to (do) what we’re doing!”

The shelter informed WCPO 9 that staff are working on "updating and formalizing" policies within the shelter. This latest move will ensure that any nonprofit animal rescue the county works with is properly vetted, and any animal moved there will be tracked to ensure proper care, according to Clermont County.

The county also reiterated their priority is to "provide consistent care to all the dogs in our shelter."