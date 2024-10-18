Clermont County kennel administrator now has more power — a move that volunteers hope could help animals

BATAVIA, Ohio — In a unanimous vote, the Clermont County Board of County Commissioners gave new authority to their kennel administrator, Angela Livesay.

The decision has allowed Livesay, or someone she designates, to allow an animal living at the Clermont County Animal Shelter to be transferred to a local nonprofit.

The motion read, 'Recommendation to authorize the Kennel Administrator, or in their absence, the Kennel Administrator’s designee, to periodically authorize the transfer of ownership of dogs available for adoption from the Clermont County Animal Shelter to local non-profit organizations following the non-profit’s registration and subsequent agreement, in order to expand the network of potential adopters for dogs, following a minimum period of 72-hours of adoptability within the Clermont County Animal Shelter and at the sole discretion of the Clermont County Animal Shelter, in compliance with Chapter 955 of the Ohio Revised Code'

A Clermont County Animal Shelter volunteer told WCPO this move is a positive and can help with a dog's specific need.

​"I feel like it's a really great step for the animals," said volunteer Michelle Gonzalez. "I feel like it's going to make a smoother process for us. When a spot opens up at a non-profit rescue, it's open immediately. if we don't take it, another dog is going to take it, it's an enviable spot for a homeless dog."

Gonzalez said she advocated for this move due to the needs of a dog named Bourdeaux, who wasintroduced to WCPO back in September.

"I was afraid we were going to lose the spot for Bourdeaux, and she would be stuck and stranded," said Gonzalez.

WCPO has covered concerns within the Clermont County Animal Shelter for months. Volunteers expressed their worries over the dogs' living conditions, lack of staffing and need for help.

Those ongoing issues were explained directly to the three county commissioners during their meeting on Wednesday.

"In the past years, the volunteers have flooded this meeting to showcase these issues and the inhumane conditions of the dogs — things that go beyond what volunteers can do on a daily basis," said one resident.

"All I care about is the dogs," said another Clermont County woman.

Livesay sent WCPO more information on this latest decision by the commissioners and what it means for the shelter and the dogs inside.

WCPO was informed that shelter staff are working on "updating and formalizing" policies within the shelter. This latest move will ensure that any nonprofit animal rescue the county works with is properly vetted and any animal moved there will be tracked to ensure proper care, according to Clermont County.

The county reiterated to WCPO that their priority is to "provide consistent care to all the dogs in our shelter."

The shelter told WCPO that they're working to find animals a forever home, including a half-price promotion through the month of October.