'Real bad' | Groesbeck residents say speeding drivers ignore stop signs, threatening children's safety

Some residents in Groesbeck say a neighborhood intersection has become a dangerous hotspot where drivers regularly speed through stop signs, leaving longtime residents fearing for their safety and that of neighborhood children.

Larry Hollandsworth, 87, has lived at the corner of Chesswood Drive and Driftwood Circle for 50 years. From his front porch swing, he said he's witnessed countless traffic violations.

"Some of them are real bad. Real bad," Hollandsworth said.

The intersection features two clearly visible stop signs along Chesswood. A third sign is intended for Driftwood traffic. Hollandsworth said many drivers ignore the Chesswood signs.

Hollandswoth said he witnessed a serious crash a few years ago.

"A young guy totaled an elderly lady's car across the street and hit two, three other cars. If somebody had been in that car, they would have probably been killed, because it totaled her car," Hollandsworth said.

WATCH: Groesbeck neighbors share concern about speeding on their street as Colerain Township officials stress enforcement limitations

Cincinnati-area residents say speeding drivers ignore stop signs, threatening children's safety

During our interview with Hollandsworth, we watched as a car on Chesswood failed to yield to the stop sign and drove straight through the intersection.

Hollandsworth said the problem is particularly bad during rush hours and school times.

"They speed and they don't stop," Hollandsworth said. "We have a lot of children here on the street, and they need to obey the law and they should watch out for the kids."

Other neighbors share Hollandsworth's concerns. One resident who also lives at the intersection emailed about the dangerous conditions, saying she has nearly been hit multiple times while pulling out of her driveway, including while on a motorcycle.

"I have had cars go around me as I am backing out of my driveway. People running the stop signs and speeding have almost hit kids crossing the street and riding their bikes, myself and grandbabies included," she wrote to us.

The woman estimated speeds reach well over 45 mph. Despite addressing the issue with local police multiple times, she said nothing has been done.

Another neighbor has repeatedly called police about the problem, but enforcement appears to be temporary, Hollandsworth said.

"He's called police, I don't know how many times, to get somebody out here. They would come out for a day, but then, as quick as a word gets out that there's a police officer, they start obeying the law," Hollandsworth said.

Hollandsworth believes the lack of enforcement may be contributing to the problem.

"I guess because (the drivers) have never been cited for speeding. We need to get somebody out here, you know, to write some tickets," Hollandsworth said. "I don't know why, but maybe it's like that in every neighborhood. We don't have the police, we don't have the manpower to do it, I don't know why," Hollandsworth said.

We reached out to Colerain Township about these concerns. Spokesperson Helen Tracey-Noren told us the township is currently facing significant staffing challenges that limit traffic enforcement capabilities.

The police department currently operates with 59 officers, a 22% reduction following two failed levy attempts. This means only one officer per 1,000 residents.

In a statement, Tracey-Noren acknowledged that speeding is one of the most common complaints across the township.

"The safety of our citizens is - and always will be - the top priority for the Colerain Township Police Department," Tracey-Noren said. "Unfortunately, staffing reductions have made it difficult for us to be as proactive as we would like. With more than 120 daily calls, our officers are often pulled into crash responses or major emergencies, limiting the time we can dedicate to targeted traffic enforcement."

Tracey-Noren said the department hopes to expand traffic enforcement if voters approve a levy in November, which would allow for additional officers.

"Ohio law requires officers to personally witness speeding violations before issuing a citation, so we encourage residents to report areas of concern," Tracey-Nolen said. "Resident input — along with crash data — helps us direct limited resources where they will have the greatest impact. Safe driving is a shared responsibility. Together, we can make our roads safer for everyone."

Regarding traffic calming measures, Tracey-Nolen noted that Chesswood Drive's narrow design already naturally slows traffic. Any additional traffic calming options would require approval from the Board of Trustees.

"I don't know if putting up the speed bumps would help or not," Hollandsworth said. "On Colerain, they got speed bumps on the main drag. Definitely, I would say that's curbed at some spots anyway."

When asked about his biggest fear, Hollandsworth was direct: "The kids are going to get hurt by the speeders."