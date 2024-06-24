Pastor Jackie Jackson on losing 16-year-old grandson, 10th family member in 10 years, to gun violence

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati pastor's 16-year-old grandson was shot and killed over the weekend at The Banks.

Cincinnati police are looking for the person responsible for killing Jackie Jackson III, the grandson of prominent anti-violence advocate Pastor Jackie Jackson.

On Monday, Pastor Jackson told us his grandson is now the 10th person in his family to be a victim of gun violence in just the last 10 years.

"I ask why does it keep happening to our family, but I also ask, why does it keep happening?" Jackson said. "I look at it differently because it's my grandson."

The pastor described his oldest grandson as someone who was trying to find his way, one month away from turning 17.

"Big smile, loved to laugh, in some ways just a teenaged kid, some ways a boy trying to take that walk into manhood," Jackson said. "One of the things his mom said was they took my joking, my laughing son."

We asked Jackson what he's feeling right now and what's going through his mind knowing his oldest grandson has been killed by gun violence.

"I'm more concerned about my son and Jackie's mom. I'm more concerned with them. I'm more concerned about my other grandchildren and family," Jackson said.

Jackson said his grandson is the 10th family member he has lost in 10 years. In the last decade, he's also had nine family members shot and wounded, including his son who has been shot on two different occasions, including an incident last December.

"I need to be there for him and for them and if I'm too absorbed into me then I can't do it," Jackson said.

He also had a message for the person responsible for his oldest grandson's death.

"You have taken my grandson's life, but if that's not something that's important to you," Jackson said. "You have a family. Save your family some frustration, turn yourself in."

We are still waiting for Cincinnati police to provide more information about the shooting. There are surveillance cameras in that area of The Banks, and that's one reason why Jackson says he's confident the person responsible will get caught.

If you would like to help out the Jackson family, you can donate here.