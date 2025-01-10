Pain in the ice: Mount Washington woman snowed in after calling two dozen snow removal companies

CINCINNATI — As snow totals continue to climb in an unrelenting week of winter weather, Susanna Niemeyer has been watching it all from her window.

Because she’s snowed in.

Since Monday, she’s been unable to leave her Mount Washington home because of an unplowed driveway that’s compacted to ice.

“I know we're going to get more snow, so I guess I'm stuck,” she said from her front step.

It’s not for a lack of trying. Niemeyer has reached out by phone to more than two dozen snow removal services but has come up unsuccessful.

“Some people are all booked,” she said.

One place first quoted her $400 before knocking it down to $350.

“For goodness sake,” she said.

Snow plow pricing is not an exact science. Some businesses use a combination of square footage and time worked, while others just give a price they believe to be fair.

“One guy offered $100, but he never showed up two different days in a row,” Niemeyer said, reflecting on her lack of success.

While one of her neighbors was able to plow out, she hasn’t been able to even walk next door through the foot of snow because of back problems.

With additional snowfall expected Friday, she said she is concerned about the impact on her daily activities if she can’t find someone to help.

“I don't know what I'm gonna do,” Niemeyer said. “Well, I have to cancel appointments.”

Editor’s note: As of Friday afternoon, a volunteer has connected with WCPO to help Niemeyer plow her driveway.