Northern Kentucky Water District prepares to care for thousands of meters as winter weather arrives

ERLANGER, Ky. — The Northern Kentucky Water District (NKWD) serves around 300,000 people in Kenton County, Campbell County, and some parts of Boone County. That includes 229 square miles of total service area and more than 1,300 miles of water main.

Now that winter weather has arrived, their team of eight customer service field representatives has even more on their plate.

NKWD reported to WCPO that the utility has responded to nearly 200 freeze-out calls in 2024.

Crews are set to respond to frozen meters — especially if residents report no water flowing through their homes.

The utility showed WCPO how it responds to winter emergencies, helping bring water back into people's homes.

Crews usually spot ice on either side of the meter. Then, they'll use a torch to heat both sides of the meter to thaw the ice. Workers may remove the meter after the water is shut off, letting ice melt further before it's returned to its proper place and water can return.

The Northern Kentucky Water District shows @WCPO how they help remove ice from meters to help water flow through pipes pic.twitter.com/AsXUjtfINx — Samuel Harasimowicz (@SamHarasimowicz) December 4, 2024

We were able to join Amanda Brown, Northern Kentucky Water District's customer service field representative foreman, out on a drive to see how meters are managed in the field.

Brown recommended that residents keep track of temperature inside the house, and leave meter management to the professionals.

“The most important thing is to make sure you’ve located your main valve. Know where your main shut-off is inside your home. Wind’s coming in through drafted windows, through doors and causes a huge issue,” said Brown.

Brown said that snow on top of the meter can add insulation. The NKWD foreman noted that water inside the hole where meters reside can also add warmth.

"Snow is actually our friend," Brown said.

Brown showed a longer way her crew could heat up the area where a frozen meter could be. The foreman hooked up a hose to the exhaust pipe on NKWD's service truck and funneled it into the hole where the meter was.

In case of an emergency, Brown said that they have a staff member on call 24 hours a day.

“Please give us a call, we will get out there as soon as we can," Brown added.

More information can be found at the Northern Kentucky Water District's website.