North Bend woman claims landlord promised to fix sewage back-up, but she got an eviction notice instead

NORTH BEND, Ohio — A North Bend woman is trying to find a solution to flooding and filth in her apartment. Annette Knox said she's been dealing with sewage and feces backing up into her bathroom for six months.

"We don't eat here, we can’t use the bathroom here, we don’t shower here, and it’s been horrible," Knox said.

Knox said sewage comes through into her bathroom — in the tub, toilet and sink — causing feces and other waste to cover her apartment’s floors and even portions of the walls.

Apartment flooded with sewage repeatedly, residents say landlords haven't made a permanent fix

She said she's been using a water pump to get rid of the mess. Inspection reports shared with WCPO from the Hamilton County Public Health Department show the property has violated at least four environmental sanitation regulations. The notice of violation says the following:

"You are currently in violation of Hamilton County District Board of Health Environmental Sanitation Regulation No. 1-67:



Section 4.2: Every dwelling unit shall contain a room which affords privacy to a person within

such room and which is equipped with a flush water closet, a lavatory, and a bathtub or shower, connected to a water and sewer system approved by the Health Commissioner. Section 4.6: All plumbing shall be properly installed and maintained in good working condition, free from defects, leaks, and obstructions.

Section 4.21: Every supplied facility, piece of equipment, or utility which is required under this regulation shall be so constructed, installed, or operated that it will function safely and effectively and shall be maintained in satisfactory working condition."

The notice of violation goes on to say, "Furthermore, you are currently in violation of ORC Section 3701.01 – Public Health Nuisance. Pursuant to ORC 3707.99 this/these violation(s) constitute a minor misdemeanor on the first offense and a misdemeanor of the fourth degree on each subsequent offense, if you are found guilty of the original misdemeanor."

Jay Shakur Apparent sewage in the TLP Properties apartment bathtub and toilet.

Knox said after her landlord promised to fix the issue and compensate her, TLP Properties filed for eviction, citing "nonpayment of rent" in February of this year.

"We have a daughter that goes to school; she’s missed a lot of school because of it," Knox said. "She’s had to go stay with her dad, stay with her grandpa. She has to go use the bathroom at her friend’s house, and it’s embarrassing."

The Legal Aid Society of Greater Cincinnati told WCPO they don’t advise tenants not to pay rent without notifying landlords of concerns in writing first, and doing so at least 30 days prior.

The Legal Aid Society also says, if the renter is current on rent payments, they can put money into escrow with help from the Hamilton County Help Center.

The violation notice also required the owner to correct these issues, saying the property owner is "responsible for maintaining the property in a clean and sanitary condition." The property owner must:



Repair plumbing to prevent sewage from surfacing.

Remove sewage using approved methods.

Clean and sanitize the affected area after removing sewage.

WCPO requested an interview with TLP Properties, but they denied our request.

In a statement, the property management says, "Given the ongoing litigation against this tenant, our attorney has advised that we not make any statements about the tenant’s accusations against our management client or our management company at this time."