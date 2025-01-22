Newport traffic light synchronization adjustments aim to cut down on Big Mac Bridge detour congestion

NEWPORT, Ky. — Slight tweaks to traffic lights on Third Street in Newport may help ease detour congestion from the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge.

A spokesperson for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said engineers made additional changes "that should help signal coordination and synchronization in an effort to move traffic more efficiently through the corridor to I-471."

Simply put, when you have a green light, you shouldn’t hit a red at the next light.

The two adjustments were made where Third Street intersects with Monmouth and Saratoga streets. WCPO monitored traffic from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, and while traffic still backed up to the Taylor Southgate Bridge, it did appear to flow more steadily than one month ago.

WCPO viewers specifically asked about the length of the green signals for Third Street, highlighting a lack of vehicle traffic from the northern streets relative to Third Street.

KYTC responded that the current cycle length (120 seconds of green time at the intersections along Third Street) is double what it was originally.

"Some of the intersections in this corridor do not have vehicle detection on side streets. This means our signals engineers must be conservative with how much green time a street (i.e. Saratoga, Monmouth, Washington) might receive. That’s also why citizens may notice the light is green when only a handful of cars are there," KYTC said.

However, there is no way to clear all of the traffic, KYTC said: “While signal adjustments will enhance traffic flow, it cannot substitute the efficiency of moving vehicles through the area when interstate travel is unrestricted."

I-471 SB traffic from the closed Big Mac Bridge snakes across the Taylor Southgate Bridge from Cincinnati to Newport, KY @WCPO pic.twitter.com/siKUDnzLxr — Andrew Rowan (@andrewrowan128) January 21, 2025

Across the river, Cincinnati Department of Transportation and Engineering (DOTE) Director John Brazina told a council committee on Nov. 19 that there's only so much the department can do.

"There's way more traffic volume than the streets and the signals can handle," he said.

Kentucky State Rep. Matt Lehman newly represents Newport in Frankfort. He also serves on the transportation committee.

“KYTC and ODOT and Newport, Cincinnati, Covington, have really done the best we can under the circumstances, and certainly appreciate people's patience and kindness as we go through the whole process," Lehman said.

Aside from commuters, he highlighted the additional impact on Newport residents "who've really felt the brunt of this."

As he awaits the March reopening date for I-471 SB, Lehman said he hopes the transportation committee has discussions about any future impact. He highlighted issues related to bridge closures in Cincinnati and Louisville.

"I think it behooves us to really look at … how we're really preparing for and having backups, so we're not put in this situation consistently every time there's an issue with one bridge," he said.

Additionally, his office will be reviewing the cost of the wear and tear on some of the smaller municipalities impacted by traffic diversions.

"They don't have the budgets to maintain and repair these streets after semis have been driving over them for months now, so we have to look at how we share the burden of these types of issues as well," Lehman said.

