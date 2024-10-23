Newport officials say they're still making effort to clean up city's abandoned, blighted properties

NEWPORT, Ky. — Blighted or abandoned properties have long been an issue in Newport.

"When you see one, it's not that big of a deal," resident Jerome Roth told WCPO. "But when you see them strung up together in a row it starts to get a little concerning because you don't know what's going on in there. You don't know what's going to happen with that."

In 2017, officials began cracking down on homes and buildings that owe back taxes and fines in an attempt to clean up the city and collect about $1.2 million.

The majority of the 365 structures on their list were vacant or rentals, and some were falling apart as they stood empty — most are on the city's west side.

"We made a significant investment in code enforcement activity ... not just in the west side, the entire city," incoming assistant city manager Brian Steffen said. "But there was a heavy focus on blighted and abandoned properties."

Now, the city tells WCPO that code enforcement efforts have worked.

"Because of all the private investment and because of the interest in that part of town, as a result of all those efforts we’ve seen significant increases in property values (and) property selling for drastically higher than what we've seen in years past," Steffen said.

Still, Steffen and residents in the area noted that work remains.

"I know a big portion of my career has been focused on the west side ... we're still making those efforts," he said.

The city is now encouraging residents to take advantage of tax incentives, like a grant that allows residents to receive a 20% state tax credit and a 20% federal tax credit if they rehab a property listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP).

"There’s a process that you go through for that, but it can be pretty lucrative for investors and private property owners alike if they’re going to do renovations of their property," Steffen said.

For more information on the tax incentives,