CINCINNATI — Next Life Recovery Center, a new addiction recovery facility in Colerain Township, is offering a fresh approach to helping clients combat addiction.

"We honestly care, and we are here for you," said Renu Shafqat, chief operating officer at Next Life Recovery Center.

Shafqat, a former pharmacist, opened the recovery center after observing the number of patients visiting her pharmacy with addiction issues.

"That's another thing that I have noticed, and I feel like they are not respected, they are not included into the community because they are suffering," Shafqat said.

Watch: Discover how Shafqat and her staff ensure that patients feel like family through outpatient, medication-assisted and partial hospitalization programs.

New addiction recovery center in Colerain Township invites public on guided tour

The center employs a nurse practitioner, clinical director and therapists to ensure that clients' needs are comprehensively met.

"Either it's the addiction, the therapy, the counseling, finding a job, finding a house to live all the essentials, food, just providing for them," Shafqat said.

Tina Buttelwerth, the clinical director and therapist at the center, emphasized the importance of finding new coping skills.

Having opened less than 10 days ago on Colerain Avenue, Next Life Recovery Center invites the public to a guided tour of the new facility on Tuesday, May 6, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Each room is uniquely designed to support healing from various addictions, including opioid dependency, alcohol use, stimulant use, and cannabinoid addiction.

The recreation room is part of their partial hospitalization program, providing clients a space to relax and engage in their favorite games.

"Clients are looking for someone who cares, someone who understands and someone who doesn’t judge," said Will Beaver, a primary therapist at the center.

Shafqat said that the recovery center aims to expand its resources for sober living and transportation, facilitating clients' ability to attend sessions and support their healing process, one life, one step at a time.

"Just saving one person's life means so much," Shafqat said.

For more information about Next Life Recovery Center, click here or visit its location at 6779 Colerain Avenue.