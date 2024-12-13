‘My mom is a survivor’ | First, her husband died. Then, she got dementia. Now, her daughter takes care of her

MASON, Ohio — The photos are lined up on her kitchen table. Helen Goodrich points to them one by one.

“That’s Patricia. Virginia,” she says, before pausing. “And me!”

Sometimes, all Goodrich can remember is the past.

“She loves seeing photos and remembering her family,” said Annette Sargent, her daughter.

Playing games with pictures is one of the ways Sargent stimulates her mom’s brain and engages her in conversation. Goodrich is 95, and she has dementia.

In Ohio, the Alzheimer’s Association estimates there are 414,000 people who take care of family members without getting paid — just like Sargent.

“This used to be a window,” Sargent said, pointing around what is now her mom's room. “You're walking on grass right now.”

Initially, Goodrich moved in because her husband had Parkinson’s disease. The two had built a life in Arizona but wanted to be closer to family.

“My mom wanted to take care of my dad his whole life,” Sargent said. “And she did, until she couldn't anymore and he passed away.”

After he died, Goodrich had a stroke and her dementia began to set in. These days, her tasks are simple. Because nothing is really simple for her anymore. On Thursday, her tasks are shower, puzzle and game. On Friday, it's enjoy music.

These tasks are written out on a whiteboard, along with her caregiver schedule.

“My mom is a survivor,” Sargent said.

Keith BieryGolick Annette Sargent helps her mom walk around their Mason home. Helen Goodrich is 95, and she has dementia.

With the help of a home healthcare service — and Meals on Wheels — Goodrich stays with the people who love her most. This can be expensive, but Ohio's Council on Aging can help connect older adults to programs that help offset some of the cost.

“Life is not over for someone with this disease,” said Diana Lovett, a care specialist for Touching Hearts at Home. “It can continue. It’s just different.”

Lovett is preparing dinner in another room.

“We try to make it look gourmet,” she says with a laugh. “This disease is hard. It’s hard for families to deal with. But they’ve never lost sight of mom and who she is.”

Nearby, Sargent peels open a box of spinach. Then, she sits with her mom and helps her eat — sometimes putting food on her silverware. Sargent reminds her mom to take her pills. And then she says she wants people to know this is possible.

“Yes, it’s difficult and takes a lot of time,” Sargent said. “But I can say I have no regrets.”

She smiles, leans over and gives her mom a kiss. Her mom keeps eating.