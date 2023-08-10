More West Nile virus-infected mosquitoes found in Cincinnati; here's how to protect yourself

CINCINNATI — Mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus have been found in the Cincinnati area, the Cincinnati Health Department (CHD) announced Wednesday.

The CHD conducts regular testing of mosquitoes in the area, and recently, the CHD has found additional ones that are infected after finding some in early July.

In 2023, the CHD has tested 52 locations so far, and seven pools of mosquitoes have tested positive.

In comparison, only two pools tested positive in 2022 and 2021, and four pools tested positive in 2020.

Recently, the Warren County Health District also identified a positive sample of West Nile virus in the county.

While there are more mosquitoes testing positive, that doesn't mean West Nile virus cases have increased as well.

"While we have seen an increase in the number of mosquitoes that have tested positive for the West Nile virus, we want to reassure the community that no cases of human infection have been reported in Cincinnati since 2015," said CHD Commissioner Grant Mussman.

The West Nile virus affects the central nervous system, and can be transmitted to humans directly by mosquitoes. Most people bitten by an infected mosquito will never become sick or show symptoms. However, up to 20% of people who become infected may have symptoms such as fever, headaches, body aches, nausea, vomiting and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a rash.

Less than 1% of people infected with the West Nile virus develop severe symptoms, but those symptoms can last several weeks and neurological effects can become permanent.

Those over the age of 50 have the highest risk of developing severe infections, and anyone experiencing similar symptoms should contact a healthcare provider for evaluation.

The CHD encourages Cincinnatians to take precautionary measures to help prevent mosquitoes from breeding near their homes, as well as protecting people from mosquito bites.

To prevent mosquito breeding, here's some steps from the CHD you could take:



Remove possible areas mosquitoes could lay eggs, which is any small quantity of stagnant water.

Remove sources of standing water in yards, such as flowerpot saucers, wheelbarrows, puddles, children's toys, etc.

Consistently replace water in bird baths and outdoor pet dishes.

Keep swimming pools circulating, clean and chlorinated. Also remove any water that collects on top of swimming pool covers.

Empty and turn over wading pools or kiddie pools when not in use.

Make sure gutters are clean to prevent stagnant water.

Here are some tips from the CHD on how you can protect yourself during mosquito season, which runs from May through September:

Limit outdoor activities as much as possible at dusk and dawn, which is when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting pants and long-sleeved shirts, as well as shoes and socks when outdoors for long periods of time.

Use an EPA-approved mosquito repellent to protect exposed skin.

Place BTi briquettes, such as Mosquito Dunks or other brands available at hardware stores, in standing water that cannot be drained. BTi is lethal to mosquito larvae, but it's harmless to humans and other animals.

Repair old or torn screen-in doors, windows and vents.

If you use insect spray to treat your yard, make sure to follow the instructions carefully.

For more information on how you can prevent mosquito breeding and protect yourself, you can call the CHD's Technical Environment Services Unit at 513-352-2922.

READ MORE:

West Nile Virus discovered in Warren County

Mosquitos carrying infectious diseases are becoming harder to kill

Bug sprays: What to look for, which work best