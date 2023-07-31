West Nile Virus discovered in Warren County

LEBANON, Ohio — The Warren County Health District (WCHD) has identified a positive sample of West Nile Virus in the county.

The positive sample was identified on Monday, but collected on July 18 at the Miller Ecological Park in Lebanon.

This is the first positive sample of the season in Warren County, according to the WCHD.

The Centers for Disease Control say there are no symptoms in most people who have West Nile (8 out of 10), but 1 in five people develop a fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea or rash.

Serious symptoms affect 1 in 150 people, and can include a severe illness that affects the central nervous system, such as encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis (inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord). Those over 60 years of age are at greater risk for serious symptoms. Of those who develop these serious illnesses, 1 in 10 of those people die, according to the CDC.



What you can do to stay safe: Tips provided by the Warren County Health District can help prevent mosquito bites and contracting West Nile Virus.

Use insect repellent containing DEET at a concentration of at least 30%, following the label instructions for application

Wear long sleeves

Routinely empty out trash

Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens that are free of tears

Eliminate any standing water on your property

Dispose of any container that can hold water, such as discarded tires, plastic containers, tubs or wheelbarrows

Make sure roof gutters drain properly

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools or hot tubs, with water drained from pool covers

Change the water in bird baths at least once a week

Clean ditches of obstructions so they drain

The Warren County Health District said they will continue to treat standing water in public areas with an "environmentally safe larvicide."

