Milford Exempted School District's Transportation cuts spark concern among parents

A lot of uncertainty is looming across the Milford Exempted School Districts as parents prepare to figure out transportation for their students this fall.

On Wednesday, the board posted on Facebook that the district will be following Ohio's state minimum requirements for transportation. This comes after a proposed 1% earned income tax levyon the November ballot failed.

In the 2025-2026 school year, high school students will no longer receive district transportation. In addition, only students in grades K-8 who live more than two miles from their designated school will be eligible for transportation. All other students will have to find alternative transportation.

In last night's board meeting, members discussed a solution that parents came up with to ensure every student safely makes it to school.

"We had a meeting with the central committee today, which is all of the PTAS and PTO and one of the PTA presidents was saying that they were starting a spreadsheet within their elementary school just to talk about what are your plans for next year," said Emily Mason, Board President.

A Facebook grouphas been created for carpooling. However, some parents feel weary about how their child will make it to and from school.

"A lot of us are living paycheck to paycheck, so that's going to also just be another expense that I'm going to have to try to figure out," said Megan Brinson, Milford preschool parent. "And if I can't figure that out, I can't figure out any other way for them to get to school on those days.

In a statement sent to WCPO 9 News from the Milford Exempted School Board, the board says these changes are essential for long-term financial stability and student success.

Prior to the failure of the levy, the district communicated the consequences of the levy outcome to the community. In addition to state-minimum transportation, this included increases in all-day kindergarten tuition, pay-to-play fees for extracurricular activities, continued staffing efficiencies and reductions in transportation services. The transparency in outlining these adjustments was part of the district's effort to inform stakeholders about the financial realities and the necessary steps to address them.

Milford Exempted School District Board

The Board is holding a combined community feedback session on all the changes in the district on Tuesday, January 21 at 6 p.m. at Milford Junior High School and McCormick Elementary.

"I think the 'Milford, Ohio neighborhood' group page is a great source of information. 'Yes for Milford' is a political action committee I'm a part of, and we always post factual information about what's going on with the district and with funding," said Jocelyn Watson, Milford parent school advocate. "And then also, again, please consider writing or calling your representatives. They are here to represent us, and the legislature needs to help public schools fully fund themselves so that we don't continually have to keep passing levies and putting that burden directly onto the local taxpayer."