Milford School District tax levy fails

MILFORD, Ohio — Milford Exempted Village School District 1% earned income tax proposal failed on this year's ballot.

According to Superintendent John Spienser, the district has been operating in a spending deficit for a couple of years. The proposed levy would have covered operational costs.

Since it failed, Spienser says, "There are some drastic cuts coming to the district," including splitting neighborhood elementary schools in half. There are currently six in the district. The changes includes K-5 schools being grouped from K-1st, 2nd-3rd, and 4th-5th grade to create sister schools. In addition, there will be no bussing for high school students who live in a 2-mile radius, a potential increase in the price on pay-to-play sports, and 30-40 staff cuts, including Title 1 specialists in the district.

"So with this revenue problem with the fair school funding formula, the need is great. By the fiscal year 2027, if the district does not receive any additional funding, we will be in fiscal emergency, which means the state takes over," said Spienser.

Title 1 Educators express concern, saying those students who need small group instruction will not receive the support they need. They say eliminating all-day kindergarten would create challenges for reading specialists across the district.

"We meet as a team, and no student is left behind. We cover who needs help and who needs assistance, and it's just going to be difficult, not having the manpower or the people to service all of the children that do need the help," said Heidi Huffer, Title 1 Reading Specialist with Mulberry Elementary School.

Community taxpayers against the income tax levyclaim the district has been irresponsible with their spending.

“The district has been very fiscally irresponsible for many years, and I believe that it’s not so much that we are against giving schools money, we’re just against giving money without the school district being fiscally responsible first,” Bill Thomas said.

Although, Superintendent Spienser says, “It does not tax pensions, retirement benefits, etc.,” Spienser said. “Most importantly it will tax 1%, those wage earners with a W-2 or 1099.”