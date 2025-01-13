Miami U addresses student mental health with new initiative that puts support right at their fingertips

OXFORD, Ohio — Beginning in the spring semester, Miami University students will have a direct way to get support for mental health. In partnership with Crisis Text Line, students will now have 24/7 access to volunteers through text.

"What we were hearing from students is wanting more access to care at any time and also not wanting to have to call," said Dr. Steve Large, assistant vice president for Student Health & Wellness. "So students are increasingly talking about just discomfort or lack of familiarity with actually calling. And so this tech service seemed to check both of those boxes."

The collaboration was achieved through student input and a nearly $1 million grant from the Ohio Department of Higher Education for initiatives only for student's mental health. Leaders with Miami H.O.P.E., a student support group, said it is needed after so many students experienced separation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Having that Crisis Text Line is discrete for students because there may be times that you're in the middle of class and you have an anxiety attack, and you just need to pop out," said Emma Halcomb, Miami H.O.P.E. senior.

Students can use text, web chat or WhatsApp to contact the Crisis Text Line in either English or Spanish. Students will be introduced to the crisis text line when they return to campus on Jan. 27.

"I hope it spreads to more universities around the country around the world. And I hope that everyone can get the mental health support that they need because it's really important for our daily lives," said Caleb Nelson, Miami H.O.P.E. senior.