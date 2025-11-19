Cincinnati moms, community members rally to help their neighbors on SNAP

HYDE PARK, Ohio — On Wednesday, we joined Andrea Johnson as she went grocery shopping, grabbing essentials like milk, fruit and vegetables.

But the groceries aren’t for her family. They’re for people like Stephanie Penvose, a single mother of two who relies on SNAP benefits to receive all of her family's necessities. While full SNAP benefits were given to Ohioans this week, many spent the first two weeks of the month without any additional funds for groceries.

"(Getting help) was such a huge relief, it was like (deep sigh), you know, I could finally breathe," said Penvose.

It’s all through a national grassroots initiative called Grocery Buddies that found its way to a local Hyde Park & Oakley Facebook mom group in late October.

"There was a post that I saw one day that basically said if you’re somebody that would be willing to help out somebody in your community with groceries, please post your name or please contact me here,” said Johnson, a Grocery Buddies volunteer.

Johnson said she was matched with a family almost immediately, bought them groceries and still stays in touch with them.

Grocery Buddies matches donors, or buddies, with individuals and households who are on SNAP and in need of groceries. They work with local organizations to determine those who are most in need of the service, and help those who reach out, like Penvose.

“Within 24 hours, there was somebody emailing me, asking for my list,” said Penvose.

Penvose has been on disability for the last three years after multiple injuries and has had multiple back surgeries. She said when she first heard about SNAP benefits being delayed, she was scared.

“I was panicking, I’m like, what am I gonna do,” said Penvose.

We asked Penvose what it felt like to have someone from her community help her and her family out and bring them all the necessary groceries they needed.

“I cried, I did, I instantly cried,” said Penvose. “The fact that it’s coming from somebody right here in my area it made it so much better.”

From Oct. 31 to Nov. 16, Grocery Buddies Hyde Park & Oakley has helped 286 community members make sure they have food on their table.

“It helps me feel more connected to my community when I can be the hands-on person,” said Johnson.

Now the group is expanding its services to help seniors receive groceries as well.

Grocery Buddies needs more help and volunteers in order to continue helping as many families and seniors as possible. If you wish to volunteer or make a donation, you can visit their website.