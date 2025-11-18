Let's Talk Colerain: Dozens of residents share development, traffic concerns

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — In a show of commitment to finding solutions in the communities we serve, the WCPO 9 News team hosted a third "Let's Talk" event in Colerain Township on Monday.

The event took place inside the Colerain Trustee Chambers and was attended by dozens who were looking to make a difference in the community.

"It gives me hope for the township," Deanna Huber, who attended Monday's listening session, said. "There are all (these) great ideas coming here tonight. We need more of this."

WATCH: See a recap of our third "Let's Talk" event in Colerain

Development, traffic dominate 'Let's Talk' event conversations in Colerain Township

We asked Huber, who has lived in Colerain for almost 60 years, what her biggest concern was.

"My big concern was communications. There is no communication in this township," she said. "This is excellent, what you're having that we can communicate."

The event is designed to bring together community members to find solutions to concerns and give residents a direct line to share their stories and perspectives.

A slew of concerns were shared with us on Monday, including traffic issues, skyrocketing property taxes, the controversial Wawa development and questions about what will take over the Northgate Mall site.

Many residents in attendance also highlighted the acts of service and amenities in Colerain Township.

"(The fire department is) rated the highest in the country, and the police are doing a better job. We have great parks," Huber said. "(We) take care of one another."

Now, we are sifting through the story ideas shared with us. We will bring you stories in the coming weeks born from our conversations on Monday night.

If you live in Colerain and weren't able to attend the event, we would still like to hear from you.

Click on the Finding Solutions tab on our website. You will find a form to fill out, where you can share any concerns or suggestions.