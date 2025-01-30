LaRosa's won't deliver pizzas to this West Price Hill street. We went to find out why

CINCINNATI — Troy Boyle, a Northern Kentucky native and military veteran, has spent the last 11 months in his home in West Price Hill. Due to serious health issues, he spends most of his days indoors.

“I sleep in a hospital bed frame, so I can adjust it," said Boyle. "Log in at work and then I'm in this chair for 16 hours.



Boyle said that his health problems have caused him to have anything he needs delivered to his front door: "Anything from household goods, food, clothes, everything."

A few days ago, Boyle called LaRosa's Family Pizzeria on Boudinot Avenue, about half a mile from his home.

“When you want LaRosa’s, you want LaRosa’s," Boyle said.

When he tried to put an order in by phone with the local chain, problems began once he gave them his address.

“A representative on the phone said ‘It looks like there was credit card fraud on your street, so we just won’t deliver to your street at all,'" Boyle explained. "I said, ’The whole street?’ He said, 'Yeah, they blocked out the whole thing.'"

He left the call disappointed but decided to try another order on Tuesday, Jan. 28. That attempt ended the same way — no LaRosa's was coming to his home. So he reached out to the company's Customer Service.

He received an email from LaRosa's Customer Service that read in part, "Unfortunately we no longer offer delivery due to continuous issues we have had on the street in the past. We did initially attempt to resolve the issues by restricting delivery to just a few houses on the street, but the issues continued with many different residences so we eventually made the hard decision to remove the street from our delivery area entirely."

“Whoever did it, it seems wrong to me to penalize the entire neighborhood for the actions of one or a few people," Boyle said.

WCPO 9 News saw a complaint posted by Boyle on Nextdoor and reached out to LaRosa's to find out why delivery drivers wouldn't visit Shirley Place.

WCPO received an email from the Executive Vice President of Marketing at LaRosa's, explaining what happened and why drivers aren't taking LaRosa's pizza to Boyle's street, who said:

"Unfortunately, a bad actor recently placed orders to nearly 10 different Shirley Place addresses which were charged to a number of stolen credit cards. After literally dozens of orders costing our Boudinot pizzeria hundreds of dollars, we had no choice but to pause delivery service there. We’re in contact with Mr. Boyle and are working on how to best serve him."

Boyle reached out to WCPO after our story aired and said that a representative from LaRosa's called him to tell him management would discuss his situation at Shirley Place. He told WCPO that LaRosa's said someone from the company would reach back out to him once after they've spoken about the issue.