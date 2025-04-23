KYTC begins 2 studies to improve problematic Walton intersection after 2 killed in crash

WALTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is conducting two separate studies to find solutions to a problematic intersection in Walton where two people died in a crash earlier this month.

The crash near the intersection of U.S. 42 and Beaver Road also sent a dump truck into Boonedocks Pub and Grub, where six people were sitting inside. All six walked away unharmed.

We've since reported that intersection was the site of 24 additional crashes in the last five years, resulting in 14 injuries and two deaths.

WCPO Boonedocks Grub and Pub open

Olivia Schlueter watches over the infamous intersection each shift she works at the Beaverlick Trading post.

"It's definitely very scary. Like, I drive here all the time," Schlueter said.

KYTC officials said the studies would consist of a speed study between Richwood Road (KY 338) and Cleek Lane, and a signal study at the intersection. They said engineers would conduct traffic counts and review crash history and types of crashes to determine the best steps forward.

The announcement from the state board comes the same day Boone County hosts its first open forum welcoming people to weigh in on a county-wide transportation plan that would guide engineers on everything transportation for years to come.

Allison Langford came to the open forum to hear any plans for improvements near Boonedocks. She said she and her daughter were hit by a van crossing the intersection 21 years ago.

"We just give all glory to God for protecting our lives that day," Langford said. "We didn't have a scratch on us."

Langford called the state's previous efforts to make the intersection safer "band-aid" solutions.

KYTC officials also provided us with a list of improvements crews have made to the intersection recently:



Relocated intersection warning beacons with reflective properties to increase visibility

Installed oversized stop signs at the intersection

Removed some shrubs and tree branches to improve sight distance

Completed high friction surface treatment on U.S. Route 42

We took Langford and Schlueter's concerns to Boone County Engineer Robert Franksman at the open house. He said hearing all citizen concerns was key to improving safety at choke points across the county.

"We want to hear about it, right? So we have a chance to make a change before something like that can happen again," Franksman said.

When we asked whether the studies along U.S. 42 near Beaver Road would make a difference, Franksman said it all depended on what the findings were.

"As an engineer, it's all data-driven," he said. "I think I'd rely on whatever data they have come in. They're the experts on their own facilities."

Schlueter supported the idea of a stoplight being placed at the intersection.

Langford, however, didn't believe anything could be done to make the intersection safe because the hills on U.S. 42 on both sides are too steep for large trucks to come to a stop at a light.

"I think the fix is to close those two side roads at that point, right in that dip, and then reroute those two roads," she said.

While she acknowledged that her solution would be expensive and time-consuming, Langford felt it could save lives.

"Since my life was spared, and I'm a person that can walk and talk, I'm willing to do whatever it takes," she said.

Boone County is planning a series of open houses, virtual town halls and listening sessions as they update their transportation plan. It was last updated in 2017.

KYTC said the speed and signal study on U.S. 42 should take four to six weeks to complete.