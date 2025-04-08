Watch Now
Coroner at scene of crash involving dump truck that drove into Boone County restaurant

UNION, Ky. — The Boone County Coroner's Office is at the scene of a crash in Union, Kentucky.

Boone County dispatchers confirmed a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of U.S. 42 and Beaver Road, where Boonedocks Pub and Grub is located.

Photos sent into our newsroom show what appears to be a dump truck partially inside the restaurant.

An employee inside the restaurant when the crash happened said there were around six people inside, all sitting by the bar, when they initially heard a crash outside the building. Then, she said she heard what sounded like a freight train crashing into the building.

The dump truck crashed through one of the walls, destroying the area. The employee said no one inside was injured.

The restaurant owners came to the scene after the crash. They told us the intersection is a problem area and said the restaurant and its items can be replaced, but human life cannot.

Police have blocked off US-42 to investigate the crash.

We have a crew at the scene and will update this story with more information when it is available.

