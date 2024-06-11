'Kids want to do something that has meaning': Hamilton County employment program pays kids for career training

NORWOOD, Ohio — The on-air sign is illuminated and the microphones are hot.

At Ebony J Media in Norwood, teens are learning about the media business. Each student gets to choose between recording, DJing and podcasting. Lessons on public speaking, social media and entrepreneurship are also incorporated.

“I’m not playing when I’m teaching,” said radio host Ebony J Wynn. “They are learning from me and they’re getting the things in my head. ... We realize we have a lot of youth out here, but what are they doing? Well, let’s stop saying that they don’t have anything to do, and provide them with things to do.”

Wynn's media program is among the dozens on the list for the Hamilton County Youth Employment Program.

The program provides year-round job readiness training for Hamilton County residents ages 14-21. To qualify, those young people must have a household income at 200% of the federal poverty level and/or have an eligible barrier to employment.

Program manager Sarah Gray said it’s designed to not only keep young people occupied but give them an opportunity to build a resume and experience.

“Classes like this really open up their pathway to something different,” she said. “A lot of times our kids are looked at as kids that don’t want to work … but our program has proven time and time again that our kids want to do something that has meaning.”

About 2,500 kids will participate in a training program this summer. Entrepreneurship, cosmetology and phlebotomy are among the offerings.

Young people are matched into a program that aligns with their interests.

“That’s kind of what sets apart our program from any other one,” Gray said. “We’re looking at different ways to serve each individual graphic, wherever they come from.”

It’s more than just the job. Each program has elements of conflict resolution, working through cultural differences and gaining responsibility.

The county is focusing on engaging the most at-risk young people, those who are involved with gun violence.

“My goal is to be a safe place for them,” Wynn said. “We’re showing them how to make money, introducing them to fields they didn’t know they're interested in and letting them know they don’t have to wait until they’re adults.”

The eight-week media earn and learn class is currently enrolling for the fall session. Parents can pay out of pocket for the program, or they can receive assistance through a partner.

Hamilton County’s program is still accepting applications, though spots are filling up fast. Young people must be Hamilton County residents.