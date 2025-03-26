Kennedy Heights teen shooting survivor gets wheelchair ramp, flood of community support after WCPO 9 story

CINCINNATI — Last month, we introduced you to 17-year-old Eli Diallo and his mother, Charnchia. The two had just returned home from the hospital, where Eli spent three months after he was shot in the head while walking home from his bus stop in Kennedy Heights.

While Eli survived his injuries, his mother told us he spent more than a month in the ICU and was still unable to walk and use the right side of his body.

“Been an emotional rollercoaster because my son, he didn’t deserve this,” Charnchia told us.

When they returned, Charnchia became Eli's full-time caretaker, impacting her ability to care for her family.

“I’m behind on bills, I’m like barely making it I just, I’m barely making it,” she said.

The family's story captured the attention of the community, with many wanting to help.

When we first spoke with Eli, he was unable to go outside as his home only had a removable, unsafe ramp with a steep incline. Now, he likes to sit outside on his brand-new ramp.

Watch how the community came together for the Diallo family after our original story:

Kennedy Heights teen shooting victims gets wheelchair ramp after WCPO 9 story

In the days after the family's story aired, the Diallos’ GoFundMe surpassed $20,000. Our newsroom received dozens of calls from people wanting to help Eli. Charnchia told me she received so much support that she had to turn some people down.

But one thing she couldn't pass up was a new ramp.

“We have that, the ramp that made our lives so much easier,” she said

The ramp was built with People Working Cooperatively (PWC) a non-profit that does free repairs and modifications for low-income families.

“His mother came out and hugged everyone that was there,” said Wyatt Robbins, the project manager of modifications for PWC.

When we asked Eli if he liked his new ramp, he gave us a thumbs up and a smile.

People Working Cooperatively People Working Cooperatively building Eli's new ramp

Eli and his family also had someone set up security cameras around their home for them to help Eli feel safe. A number of nonprofits and programs available to families like theirs were also put in contact with the family and have been helping them.

But they have one more goal.

“My next to-do list is get a wheelchair access van,” said Charnchia.

The Diallos’ GoFundMe is still open for anyone who wishes to donate.

Nonprofit Recover Wisely and its founder, Daniel Henderson, have been helping the family with anything that they need. They will be hosting fundraisers for the Diallo family on May 20 and June 5. For more information on the fundraiser or if you wish to sponsor the event, you can contact Henderson directly via email at daniel45242@gmail.com or phone 801-920-7440.