KAREFarm is helping hundreds of individuals cope with grief through the healing power of nature by offering free retreats designed for those who have experienced loss.

For Joe and Kim Buchert, who lost their son Christopher to suicide in 2016, KAREFarm has become a vital source of support.

"We were completely in disbelief for a long time, and losing a child tears a hole in your heart," said Joe Buchert.

WATCH: The Bucherts reflect on how nature has assisted them in their grief journey after attending KAREFarm nearly three years ago.

KAREFarm helps grieving families heal through nature

The weekend retreats bring together around 200 families, providing them with opportunities for yoga, Reiki and art therapy.

"It's just been really helpful to try and process the grief and what happened," Buchert said.

One of the highlights of these retreats is the connection circle, where participants share their losses and offer each other compassion and support.

The non-profit was founded by Stephanie Pfennig and Christa Plummer, who met in a cemetery while visiting their daughters' graves.

"We're really honoring our children by offering this place and offering people a respite along their grief journey," Pfennig said.

Grief is a personal experience for the Pfennig family; not only did the family lose their daughter Katie to a hiking accident, but they also lost their son Nick Pfennig to an overdose.

"It's my hope that in the sharing of our pain with others and they sharing theirs is that we are creating a place that is safe where people feel seen and heard," Pfennig said.

The retreat is open to anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one, free of charge.

"People will say you get over your grief, you don't get over your grief," Buchert said.

Click here to read more about KAREFarm and its healing retreats.