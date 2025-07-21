NWS confirms tornado hit Switzerland County, Indiana on Sunday

PATRIOT, Ind. — A tornado of "unknown strength" hit eastern Switzerland County Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

In a damage report, the NWS said a "very weak tornado" traveled around two-thirds of a mile in Patriot, Indiana, at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Officials did not determine the official size, listing it as an EFU (unknown).

There is no confirmed damage in the area. However, the NWS said the tornado is confirmed by radar and video from social media, broadcast TV and local officials.

The NWS put out multiple tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings Sunday evening. There were no warnings in Switzerland County at the time of this tornado.