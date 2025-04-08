'It's a problem' | Westwood residents push for solutions to pedestrian safety concerns after fatal crash

CINCINNATI — Residents in Westwood are pushing for a solution to improve safety for pedestrians after another pedestrian crash — this time resulting in the death of one man.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office said 37-year-old Gregory Napier died after he was hit by a driver in the 3200 block of Werk Road early Tuesday morning.

After the crash, we spoke with Westwood resident Greg Hand, who said ongoing crashes are an unfortunate reality they have to live with.

According to the City of Cincinnati’s website, there were 20 fatal or severe traffic accidents involving a pedestrian in Westwood last year.

Hand is the president of the Westwood Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation. He said over the last year, his group has met with neighbors to put together a plan to improve the neighborhood.

Learn how Hand and other residents are trying to find solutions in the video below:

Westwood residents push for better pedestrian safety after fatal crash

"It's a problem," Hand said. "Traffic safety, pedestrian safety, was a number one issue in that year-long process."

He said some of the solutions neighbors discussed include adding elevated crosswalks, rumble strips and bike routes. The city's website indicates only one project in the works, the installation of speed cushions at McHenry Avenue and Westwood Northern Boulevard.

While some crosswalks have already been added on Werk Road, Hand said more needs to be done to make life safer for residents.

"The people who live in the area and who walk in the area, I can assure you, are very much aware of the traffic conditions," Hand said. "Unfortunately they have adapted in ways to get around the traffic that may put them at risk."

Hand’s group has drafted a plan that the Cincinnati City Council will discuss within the next month. The plan includes recommendations and strategies for improving safety on and around the roads.

"We would like to change the environment to make pedestrians just as safe as vehicles," said Hand.