CPD: 1 dead after hit-and-run in Westwood

Dwayne Slavey | WCPO
A person has died after a hit-and-run in Westwood.
A person has died after being hit by a car that fled from police in Westwood, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

CPD responded to the 3000 block of Werk Road around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday for a person in the road.

When police arrived, they saw a vehicle at the scene blocking the road, but an officer told us they believe that vehicle was a "Good Samaritan" that stopped and blocked the road, not the vehicle in question that hit the person.

The officer said they would be reaching out to residents in the area to find any Ring or security camera video of the hit-and-run.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

