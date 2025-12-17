'I'm trying to reconcile us' | Father's legacy helps sons overcome years of family division

CINCINNATI — Grief can hit hard during the holidays.

But for brothers Everette Jr. and Jeff, grieving their father is what brought them back together.

Friday, 89-year-old Everette Linton Sr. passed away, months after we first met him at a Mason memory care facility where he was living with dementia. Despite his fading memories, his heart remained focused on seeing his wife, Patricia, who was battling advanced dementia at another facility.

After months apart, the couple was reunited, and Everette got to enjoy something he had done for 30 years one last time — a semi-truck ride to visit Patricia.

"You know who I am, I'm your husband," Everette said to his wife during their reunion.

The story resonated far beyond the couple's love story.

Everette's firstborn son, Everette Jr., said watching his father's final wish play out on television revealed something to him about family.

"My dad showed me family was important to him because he took care of us when he was growing up, had respect for his wife. He's a patriot," Everette Jr. said.

Everette Jr. and his brother Jeff told us the story helped heal a rift between them, bringing the siblings back together during their time of grief.

"That whole process right there was from God," Everette Jr. told us. "He didn't tell anybody about it because we had some type of distinction between us all in the family, and news wasn't getting out how it was supposed to."

Brothers reunite after seeing their father tell his story on television

Everette Jr. lives in Boston and is working to get to his father's funeral in Iowa in hopes of reconnecting with siblings scattered across the country. He said he sees his father's story as an inspiration for other fractured families to heal.

"I'm trying to reconcile us together, and ... apologize if necessary when my time comes, because I know I was probably in the wrong," Everette Jr. said.

When asked how he plans to carry forward his father's legacy, Everett Jr. emphasized the importance of family communication and humility.

"I hope that what comes out of this is that maybe some family member might see themselves in the situation that I'm in right now," Everette Jr. said. "They might want to come from all of that and humble themselves and apologize. And think about everybody else, not just yourself."

As the holidays approach, Everette Jr. said he hopes to be able to spend extra days with his family. Their father's memorial is scheduled for January in Des Moines.