How a 'traffic garden' could be a solution to teaching kids about pedestrian safety

DAYTON, K.y. — There’s a new way to learn about pedestrian safety in Northern Kentucky.

A "traffic garden," essentially a miniature version of a roadway for kids, now sits in Gil Lynn Park. There are roundabouts, railroad crossings, bus stops and bike lanes.

“This is a designated space that’s safe, separated from cars, where kids can learn how to interact with all of these things safely,” said Caitlin Sparks of Tri-State Trails.

The nonprofit bike trail group secured a $25,000 grant for the project from the Governors Highway Safety Association through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The traffic garden in Dayton will be among the first of its kind in the region.

The streetscape was completely designed to fit the space and reflect the surrounding city. For example, a railroad crossing in the park resembles crossings around Dayton.

“It’s a direct translation,” Sparks said. “It’s just like the big city they interact with daily.”

Nearby Lincoln Elementary School uses the new markings for physical education classes, teacher Ryan Leopold said.

A kindergarten class was paired up on Thursday. Some students pretended to be “cars” on bikes that help with their balance, while their partners ensured they were following the rules of the road.

“They’re learning how to follow the patterns of traffic, they’re learning how to slow down, speed up, and maybe wait for a bike to go by,” he said.

The idea is that if students can learn how to follow the patterns of traffic, they’ll be able to do it when they walk or bike to school.

In Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties, data shows more pedestrians have been hit this year than in 2022 or the year prior.

Since 2018, six pedestrians have been hit within a block of Lincoln Elementary School, including three children under the age of 15. The most recent collision was in August 2022.

In addition to pedestrian safety, school officials say they are able to expose their students to bikes.

“They might not be able to get [that] anywhere else besides here,” said Leopold.