'They're gonna be safe here' | Meet the LGBTQ+ counselor who helps foster recovery through shared experience

NORWOOD, Ohio — Inside Resurge Counseling & Wellness in Norwood, Rachel Schnatz spends her day helping others find a path to recovery.

"Being able to talk to somebody about ... not feeling alone and feeling supported, and having the resources as well," Schnatz said. "I see myself in every single one of them on some level."

Resurge has a designated LGBTQ+ Drug Rehab Center, focused on meeting the specific needs of those in the community who struggle with substance use disorder.

As someone who identifies as a member of the LGBTQ+ community and has gone through recovery herself, Schnatz said she can provide understanding and build trust with her clients.

"It was very hard for me when I first got into recovery, because I didn't know if it was OK to talk about who I really was and my sexuality and being a person addicted," Schnatz said.

She and Resurge CEO Bradly Hale showed me around their facility. Services include one-on-one counseling for substance use or mental health disorders, group recovery, fitness, and meditation.

"It’s really important for us, regardless of who we’re serving — being able to tailor treatment to them, treatment works best when it’s contextualized," Hale said.

The center is open to anyone in need, as the staff helps the community on the path to recovery.

“They know that they’re gonna be safe here," Schnatz said.

To learn about more recovery options for members of the LGBTQ+ community, I also spoke with experts who work at BrightView Health in the Cincinnati area.

Physician Assistant Greg Edwards discussed the circumstances that cause the LGBTQ+ community to be more at risk for substance use disorder.

"Social discrimination and just the stigma, homelessness. They usually, research shows that they have poor access to quality or even no health care," Edwards said.

Experts from BrightView told me how their services are designed to be inclusive for anyone in need of care, including those who identify as LGBTQ+.

"We're not shy about accepting people here," said BrightView's center director Carley Wright.

