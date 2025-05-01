Heavy rain is impacting Tri-State farmers' harvesting timeline, and some question disparity in support

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — Farmers in New Richmond are seeing the impact of recent heavy rain.

Our meteorologists say this is the top 10 wettest April and the wettest we've seen since 2011. The wet weather is changing the landscape of agriculture, and Louise Gartner says it could delay her harvest.

"It’s really hard to work the soil if it’s muddy," Gartner told us. "It is a tale of two worlds. Last fall, we were in a drought; it was super dry. And now we’ve got too much rain — it’s been flooding, of course, a few weeks ago we had all these floods."

Gartner grows produce and other plants often sold to local restaurants. With these unfavorable conditions, she said she fears her harvest will be delayed further, impacting her business.

During a "normal April," Gartner said at least the top two inches would be dry.

"If it’s dry on top, I can till, get the weeds broken apart," Gartner said.

Given the ongoing weather patterns, Gartner said there's a disparity in support between grain farmers and produce farmers during crises.

"The energy and focus of assistance is more towards grain farms," she said, reflecting on what she deems a long-standing issue with government support.

We took Gartner's concerns to the Ohio Farm Bureau, inquiring about available aid for produce farmers. The Farm Bureau assures that crop insurance programs exist for both categories of farmers: grain farmers and produce farmers.

While several options are listed online, Gartner said she feels the current programs aren't affordable or accessible for her needs, lacking price supports or subsidized premiums. She said continued rain like this highlights the need for policy changes that address the challenges facing diverse agricultural practices.

"When the farm bills were being negotiated and developed, it was the grain companies that dictated what their farm bill would be," said Gartner. "And I think it's just a lot of carryover from that."