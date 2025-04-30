Fog and severe storm risk ahead in the Tri-State area

Patchy fog has developed in portions of the Tri-State this morning. This could lower visibility and slow you down on your way to work.

Temperatures start in the mid-50s with a mostly cloudy sky. The radar is currently quiet and should remain so for the majority of the day. It's after 5 p.m. that scattered showers and storms return to the area. This chance will continue through midnight. The SPC has our area in a "marginal risk" for severe storms, a low-end threat for all severe weather types.

WCPO Wednesday risk of severe storms



We shouldn't see much storm activity tonight and into Thursday morning. The sky will be mostly cloudy, with a low of 61 degrees. It remains muggy outside.

The risk for severe storms increases on Thursday. The SPC has our area in a "slight risk" for severe storms, which is level 2 out of 5 on their scale. This includes the risk of damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. The hail risk is minimal. When it comes to timing, the best chance for storms will be in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will increase to 77 degrees tomorrow.

WCPO Thursday risk for severe storms



Spotty showers continue on Friday with a high of 69 degrees. The weekend forecast still looks partly cloudy and cooler, with highs in the mid to low 60s.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Patchy fog

Low: 55

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Storms mainly after 5 p.m.

High: 72

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Spotty storm chance

Mostly cloudy

Low: 61

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

Scattered showers and storms

High: 77

THURSDAY NIGHT

Storm chance

Mostly cloudy

Low: 59

