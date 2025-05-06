Hamilton County Public Health distributes fentanyl test strips to promote harm reduction in local venues

CINCINNATI — A small plastic pouch contains a potentially life-saving tool: a fentanyl testing strip that can be used in just about a minute.

Hamilton County Public Health has partnered with 90 local businesses, restaurants, bars and music venues to promote harm reduction awareness and provide substance abuse resources.

In 2024, the county's health agency distributed more than 130,000 fentanyl test strips—about triple the amount given out in 2023, according to the State of the Addiction Crisis in Hamilton County 2024 annual report.

This specific type of test is designed for powdered substances.

The health agency's website features a full description of how to use the strips, includinga video tutorial.

The process begins by adding a teaspoon of water to a cup, followed by a small amount of the powdered substance, which should be stirred until it dissolves.

Next, remove the strip from its packaging and place it in the water with the blue side submerged.

WCPO 9 News Fentanyl test strip displayed by Hamilton County Public Health

Leave the strip in the water for about 10 to 15 seconds, then remove it and let it sit. Results are typically visible within a minute.

"One line means it is positive for fentanyl, while two lines indicate a negative result," explained Hamilton County Public Health outreach coordinator Hannah Schilling.

Watch as we explore how these easy-to-use fentanyl testing strips could make a difference in our community:

Cincinnati area officials, businesses partner to provide fentanyl test strips

WCPO 9's Sam Harasimowicz visited Schilling at Streetside Brewery in Cincinnati's East End, one of the 90 partners collaborating with the county's health agency.

Schilling highlighted that the initiative focuses on making testing strips accessible in social settings, even if those venues aren't typical places for illicit substance use.

"So what we wanted to do was make harm reduction efforts and tools easily accessible and relatable to people where they spend time,” Schilling added.

WCPO 9 News Hannah Schilling showing how to use a fentanyl test strip

"A fine line between encouraging, people thinking that we're encouraging people to use drugs, and us, just showing that it's something that they can use, it's a tool in the toolbox," said Managing Brewer at Streetside Brewery, Garrett Hickey.

Fentanyl testing strips are placed in specialized boxes located in the restrooms at Streetside Brewery.

Hickey mentioned that after over a decade in the restaurant industry, he has witnessed significant growth in tools and conversations surrounding substance abuse prevention, treatment and recovery.

"It's great that we're doing this, and I’m glad we have these on hand, especially considering it’s something I never thought about 10 years ago," Hickey said.

Hamilton County Public Health has more information on its public outreach initiatives online.

WCPO 9 continues its commitment to finding solutions and highlighting substance abuse prevention, recovery and treatment efforts in the tri-state. You can read more of our coverage here.