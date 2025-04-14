Tri-State leaders, advocates come together to find solutions to substance abuse across region

ERLANGER, Ky. — WCPO 9 is committed to finding solutions, hosting our fourth community conversation Monday to connect advocates, experts and neighbors looking to tackle substance abuse and addiction in our region.

The panel discussion took place at the Kenton County Public Library in Erlanger, Kentucky.

Learn more about how the community is finding solutions below:

Cincinnati-area leaders, advocates come together to find solutions to substance abuse

Led by Good Morning Tri-State anchors Adrian Whitsett and Kristen Skovira, four experts shared their work with the audience. The panel included Newton Police Chief Tom Synan; Lisa Mertiz, President of the Addiction Services Council; Jane Hamilton, Director of Recovery Services for Brighton Center; and Hamilton County Addiction Response's Meagan Guthrie.

Synan addressed the recent impact of fentanyl, which has required more immediate solutions.

"Literally people (are) taking the drug and dying right there on the spot, it changed everything," Synan said.

WCPO 9 News Four panelists joining WCPO 9's Finding Solutions discussion

Lisa Meritz spoke about her struggles with addiction and how her work is about providing support, explaining that solutions begin in the home.

"I really think if we focus on the family as a community, as a whole, we will reduce this problem almost organically," said Meritz.

While Guthrie said that to combat the stigma of addressing abuse, we must treat everyone with care and compassion: "Kindness, empathy, treating people like they're people."

Members of the audience took the mic to explain how addiction has taken a toll on their own lives. Advocates like Carol Wagner, who founded the Foxfire Foundation after losing her child to substance abuse, spoke about the importance of this work.

“I wish I had a second chance, there is nothing worse in this life than losing a child," said Wagner.

WCPO 9 News Carol Wagner sharing her story of losing a child to drugs to the crowd

Another woman shared a similar story of her adult son dying due to drugs: "Until you lose somebody like that, it really hits home.”

Other advocates in the crowd said more needs to be done to reduce stigma, with the hope of helping more people begin the road to recovery.

"There are tons of people who truly need help, but they’re not comfortable going and asking for the help, so how do we shift the mindset of the stigma?" said pharmacist Jordan Smith.

Experts on the panel said that solutions will be found as the community works together.

"It can't be us, it has to be this entire community and people working together. And like you said, not just meeting them where they’re at, but making sure we don't leave them there,” Synan said.

You can read more about WCPO 9's commitment to finding solutions and our latest coverage on our website.