Greater Cincinnati Foundation provides funding for first Formula 1 school program in Ohio

CINCINNATI — The Greater Cincinnati Foundation (GCF) has awarded “Boots on the Ground” funding to help local grassroots organizations that are directly impacting their communities.

GCF has given over $800,000 to 41 different grassroots organizations in the Tri-State this year. All to help these organizations help the community.

“To build their capacity, help them as they help those in need in our community,” Adison Nelson, senior director of community investments for GCF, said when asked what the main goal for the funding was.

One of the organizations that received money is the Partnership for Innovation in Education (PIE).

PIE funds and directs Aiken New Tech High School’s U.S. Department of Education 21st Century Community Learning Center Program. And the $20,000 in Boots on the Ground Funding will launch a new program for students, making it the only one in the state.

“We have a bunch of different programming here at Aiken, for engineering and drones, Formula 1 is something new coming to Aiken,” Aiken High School engineering teacher Emma Wilhelmus said.

WCPO Aiken High School student Elijah Woods.

The money will fund technology, supplies and educator stipends for 12 months. Funding will help with the costs for the program implementation to 100 students, and an additional 400 students (500 total) during the 2024-25 academic year.

With on-site “hands-on” activities moderated by DriveOhio industry partners including a DriveOhio Alliance Member, Honda Motor Company, current lead automotive engineer of the Formula 1 engine, according to PIE.

“The goal is to create a curriculum that gives our students opportunities right after high school,” Wilhelmus said. “Within high school, they’re getting opportunities but out of high school they’re getting job opportunities within our community.”

Aiken High School has several other programs that give students accreditation before they ever graduate. Many of these have also received funding, including a recent $25,000 from the Bell Charitable Foundation.

Senior Deontae Baker has been taking engineering classes for the last three years and will be taking part in this year’s Formula 1 program. He said having these classes available to him is helpful.

“It means that I can go through college faster, that I have an advantage over other students,” Baker said. “I learn more at a quicker pace, and I think that quicker pace really helps with my future career.”

WCPO Aiken High School Drone.

Through these programs, all students at Aiken can receive recognized credentials for auto mechanics, electric battery operators, drone pilots and more.

“Kind of gives them the opportunity to get out there and make a living with just a high school diploma,” said Matt Ernst, an Aiken High School drone and computer science teacher.

Aiken staff say this money supports and grows their programs. They added that money is often tight since they are a Title 1 school, so this new funding provides more opportunities in and out of school for their students.