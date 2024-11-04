Freestore Foodbank starts free month-long holiday meal giveaway

CINCINNATI — With Thanksgiving right around the corner, Freestore Foodbank is opening multiple locations for its annual holiday meal giveaway.

For decades the food bank has ensured local families have all the supplies they need for a Thanksgiving meal.

“Right now, we estimate that at least 82,000 children in our Tri-State are at risk of hunger. That number keeps growing and we have to do all we can to make sure families have enough food on their table.” said Freestore Foodbank VP of External Affairs Trisha Rayner.

Organizers said at the pick-up locations, families can expect to receive a box of holiday favorites and a protein.

Locations:



Liberty Street Market: 112 E Liberty St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Bea Taylor Market: 3401 Rosenthal Way, Cincinnati, OH 45204

Times and days of operation:



Liberty Street Market: Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bea Taylor Market: Tuesday - Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Off-site holiday meal distributions:



November 21 – Reds Community Fund -Bond Hill – 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

November 21 – Incompass Health – Vevay Indiana – 9 a.m. – 1p.m.

November 21 – Dearborn County Clearing House – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

November 23 – Immanuel Church – Boone County – 9 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

November 26 – Bengals & Fifth Third – at 5/3 OP. Center – Madisonville 4 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Each location is open until the day before Thanksgiving. This effort takes some stress off the families' plates, so they won't have to worry about what will be on the table this Thanksgiving.

For more information on holiday meal pick up, or if you'd like to donate visit this website.