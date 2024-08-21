Federal funding gives Clermont County senior his independence back; benefits local nonprofits, organizations

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — More than $1.5 million is making its way to Clermont County for various projects to benefit communities and nonprofits, ranging from emergency home repairs for seniors to programs providing street outreach to homeless individuals in the community.

The funding comes through two grants, the 2024 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME).

We spoke with one Clermont County senior who was given a solution to a housing issue of his own thanks to the funding.

“The steps, they were to steep, we couldn’t get up carrying groceries and stuff. And by the time I got up to the top I was out of breath,” said Everett Alsip, who received a ramp through CDBG funds.

Everett has been living in his home for 13 years, but recently it has been harder for him to get around. Though all that changed last month when Clermont Senior Services replaced his steep stairs for a ramp with the help of the funding.

WCPO Full ramp on home of Everett Alsip.

“CDBG funds and HOME funds are meant to mainly help low and moderate income people in areas of the county,” said Desmond Maaytah, the Clermont County community development administrator. “That can be for economic development, that can be for job training, infrastructure projects, non-profits, public services.”

The money is given to the county through federal funds and then distributed to several organizations and nonprofits. This year, Clermont Senior Services is receiving $100,000 to help with home improvements and repairs for seniors — just like Everett's ramp.

WCPO Additional ramp to get into the door of Alsip's home.

Everett said before the ramp he was stuck at home, not able to leave his front porch without help.

“My hospital bills and stuff, doctors and medicine, it sort of drained me,” Everett said. “I couldn't afford that ramp but they’re helping me.”

Clermont Senior Services said with this year's money this year they will be able to help roughly 50 seniors.