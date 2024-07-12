'Everything is not just a sad story:' Survivor’s Ball focuses on healing and celebration

CINCINNATI — “A lot of people just they don't even think of themselves as experiencing trauma but most of us have in some way.”

That’s how MoPoetry Phillips described one of the reasons she started Arts Equity Collective and the Survivor’s Ball — a free event meant to help survivors heal from trauma and advocate for mental health.

I first met MoPoetry at the WCPO 9 Search for Solutions conversation in late June. That day she spoke of trauma-informed work for mental health care and of witnessing a friend’s trauma days earlier after the shooting death of her 16-year-old son at the Banks.

As a survivor herself of both domestic and sexual violence, she said she knows community and having a village can help heal trauma.

“Knowing that last year was the most-deadliest year between 13 and 17-year-olds, it's very important that we come together and discuss it," she said. "We talk about what's going on in the home, you know, can we partner up? If it's children hanging out on the Banks because we're not able to be home, we're at work or things are going on, then let's partner, let's talk about your child coming over my house or my child coming over your house while we're working, so that there's more supervision inside of the homes and more of the village mentality.”

It will take more of those conversations to foster more collaboration, some of which will happen at the 3rd annual Survivor's Ball.

The event begins on Friday at 5 p.m. at The Oasis on Hamilton Avenue. It is free and will have open mics, watercolor art therapy and workshops throughout Saturday leading up to the celebration of stories.

"You know, everything is not just a sad, sad story, we want to talk about those happy times. And you know, what have you been doing since then, and how's your life changed and been impacted? That's what we want to hear."

On Saturday, breakfast begins at 9 a.m. and the ball starts at 8 p.m.

Phillips describes the ball as “like an adult prom. So, we really just come together… after all the healing and voicing everything that we have been through and talking about our triumphs and victories.”

Here are more details about the event:

MoPoetry Phillips | Arts Equity Collective The third annual event this weekend highlights expressive art therapy.

MoPoetry said she hopes to have more community collaborations soon to make this event bigger and to get more local funds raised. If you wish to donate, you can donate via PayPal at mopoetry@artscollective.org.

To register for the event, click here.