Erlanger community conversation highlights the need to change narrative around addiction

ERLANGER, Ky. — In a recent community conversation on addiction held at the Erlanger branch of the Kenton County Library, David McDonald from Brightview emphasized the urgent need to change the prevailing narrative surrounding the addiction crisis.

“We need to change our minds,” McDonald said. “We need to change the narrative on what addiction is, who's suffering with it, and how we're treating it because we can't do it alone.”

McDonald, who has a background in television news, highlighted the critical role the media plays in addressing addiction.

“The more we get it out there, I think that's a big way that especially the media can help fight this issue,” McDonald said, underscoring the significance of open dialogue and education in combating stigma.

Good Morning Tri-State anchor Adrian Whitsett echoed this sentiment, stressing the necessity of involving those who understand the complexities of addiction in public discussions.

“I think that's part of this conversation, right?” Whitsett said. “The more that we talk about it, the better people understand the reality.”

He pointed out that hearing firsthand accounts from individuals who have experienced addiction can provide an invaluable perspective.

The discussion centered not only on recovery solutions but also on reducing the stigma surrounding addiction.

See a recap of the community conversation on addiction and recovery in the video player below:

Community pharmacist Jordan raised concerns about biases prevalent both in society and within the healthcare system.

“Can we also talk about health care bias?” Jordan asked, highlighting how this bias can impact patients seeking help. “I have a patient demographic that is very at risk. I see repeat patients who won't go to the points of access of care, won't go to emergency rooms because they feel like they're going to be turned away,” she said.

At WCPO 9, we are committed to sharing more stories and reshaping how addiction is perceived and discussed in our community. We believe there is significant potential to foster greater understanding and support for those struggling with addiction.

community conversation served as a call to action, urging everyone to come together, share their stories, and advocate for systemic changes that address the stigma attached to addiction.

As the event concluded, it was evident that a collective effort to shift the narrative around addiction is essential.

Only through understanding, empathy and open communication can our community make meaningful strides in tackling this pressing issue. The voices and experiences shared during this gathering marked a crucial step toward recognizing the complexities of addiction and highlighting the importance of comprehensive support for those affected.